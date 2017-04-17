Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North Korea

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia expects the United States to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said pointing to the recent US missile attack on Syria.

While commenting on US Vice President Michael Pence’s recent statement on Pyongyang, in which he said that "the era of strategic patience is over," Lavrov noted that "if the US vice president meant that Washington could unilaterally use military force, then it is a risky road."

"I can’t say that Obama’s presidency was "an era of strategic patience" because the United States took quite tough steps against North Korea in order to hamper the development of industries important for missile and nuclear programs," the Russian foreign minister noted. "But the UN Security Council also imposed rather severe sanctions and on many occasions condemned Pyongyang’s activities."

Lavrov went on to say that "we find Pyongyang’s adventurous missile launches unacceptable as they are a violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions." "But that does not mean that others can violate international law in response and use military force," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "I hope that there will be no more unilateral actions like the one we have recently seen in Syria while the United States will pursue the course which President (Donald) Trump has announced during his election campaign," Lavrov added.

Michael Pence said earlier that "all options are on the table to achieve the objectives and ensure the stability of the people" of North Korea. "There was a period of strategic patience but the era of strategic patience is over," he added.