Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mount

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russia calls on all countries to show restraint in the situation around North Korea and warns against provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"Moscow is gravely concerned about escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Peskov said. "We call on all countries to show restraint, warn the countries against any steps that could mean provocation," he stressed.
"Russia has had a rather consistent stance on the non-proliferation dossier and continues holding this position and remains a supporter of political and diplomatic means of solving all crises, including over North Korea," he said.
Tensions escalated on the Korean Peninsula in early 2016 when Pyongyang conducted an underground nuclear test and later test-fired a ballistic missile. In September 2016, North Korea carried out another nuclear test, besides, within one year, around 20 missiles were test-fired.
On March 6, 2017, North Korea test-fired four ballistic missiles which fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. On March 7, the US Pacific Command announced that the United States had started to deploy the THAAD missile systems to South Korea despite the opposition of Russia and China.
Lately, the United States has stated on many occasions that all possible options were on table to deal with North Korea. On April 9, media reports said that the Pentagon sent a nuclear-powered icebreaker The Carl Vinson and escort ships towards the Korean Peninsula. This decision of the US administration raised concerns in North Korea.