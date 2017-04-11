Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan urges cooperation with Russia and China over North Korea's nuclear problem

World
April 11, 8:36 UTC+3 TOKYO
According to Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s fundamental position consists of combining dialogue and pressure
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, April 11. /TASS/. Japanese government hopes for continued cooperation with China and Russia on the problem of North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, as the North Korean authorities continue nuclear testing, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Tuesday.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
North Korea conducts failed missile launch — agency
North Korean leader attends new rocket engine test — media
Russian senator warns US withdrawal from talks on North Korea could be disastrous

"Japan’s fundamental position consists of combining dialogue and pressure," he said. "As for the international efforts, the case in hand is coordination at the level of the UN Security Council in order to force North Korea to observe (the Council’s) resolutions."

Suga also recalled the six-partite talks that embraced North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China, the US and Russia.

"Beijing has a very big influence on Pyongyang and that is why we’d like to continue cooperation with it on the problems related to North Korea," he said. "The same goes for Russia, with who we hope to continue dialogue in the future."

The situation on the Korean peninsula deteriorated back at the beginning of this year when Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test and launched a ballistic missile with a satellite somewhat later.

In September 2016, North Korea held one more nuclear test. On the whole, it held about twenty missile tests last year.

The next day after a yet another launch in early March, the command of the U.S. military contingent in the Republic of Korea said it had gotten down to deploying a THAAD antiaircraft missile complex in Korea in spite of objections from both Beijing and Moscow.

The six-partite talks embracing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, Russia, China, and the U.S. started out in 2003 and were suspended in 2008 at Pyongyang’s initiative, as the North Korean government voiced discontent with a resolution of the UN Security Council, which condemned it for a regular set of missile launches.

Read also
Pyongyang warns threat of nuclear war increases as US deploys THAAD to South Korea

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама