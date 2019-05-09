South Korean president warns North Korea missile launches may hamper dialogue — Yonhap

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that recent missile launches carried out by North Korea could make the restart of dialogue difficult, South Korean news agency Yonhap said on Thursday.

Nevertheless, it was still premature to claim that the United Nations Security Council resolutions have been violated in regard to the alleged missile launches, according to Moon Jae-in.

The South Korean president added that Pyongyang "appears to be demonstrating its displeasure with the breakdown of the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump" on February 27-28.