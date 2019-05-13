Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese top diplomat says still possible to resolve Korean Peninsula issue politically

World
May 13, 20:37 UTC+3 SOCHI

Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that lack of common approaches was the main problem though both Pyongyang and Washington were willing to find common ground

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula politically requires specific steps, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"A thing to note is that following the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, efforts to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula stalled and unpredictable factors are increasing now," he said. "North Korea continues to stick to main tasks concerning the Korean Peninsula denuclearization and Washington doesn’t seem to be planning to abandon the idea of resolving the issue through dialogue. The settlement process is still on the political track," Wang Yi added.

The Chinese top diplomat went on to say that a lack of common approaches was the main problem though both Pyongyang and Washington were willing to find common ground. "It is definitely a right policy point that China and Russia support, as well as the entire international community," he emphasized.

According to Wang Yi, outlining comprehensive phased targets and simultaneously working to achieve them is the only real way out of the situation. He pointed out that it was what the Chinese-Russian roadmap implied. The initiative also calls for a suspension of North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a reduction of the scale of joint South Korean-US military drills, as well as for bilateral dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, which would later involve all interested parties.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
2
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
3
Putin to begin series of new-format meetings on defense issues on May 13
4
Press review: Iran’s bid to skirt US sanctions and Trump trade war may spark global crash
5
Putin calls to take into account changing military political situation
6
Putin inspects upgraded planes, new helicopter Mi-38T in Kazan
7
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT