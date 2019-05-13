Chinese top diplomat says still possible to resolve Korean Peninsula issue politically

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula politically requires specific steps, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"A thing to note is that following the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, efforts to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula stalled and unpredictable factors are increasing now," he said. "North Korea continues to stick to main tasks concerning the Korean Peninsula denuclearization and Washington doesn’t seem to be planning to abandon the idea of resolving the issue through dialogue. The settlement process is still on the political track," Wang Yi added.

The Chinese top diplomat went on to say that a lack of common approaches was the main problem though both Pyongyang and Washington were willing to find common ground. "It is definitely a right policy point that China and Russia support, as well as the entire international community," he emphasized.

According to Wang Yi, outlining comprehensive phased targets and simultaneously working to achieve them is the only real way out of the situation. He pointed out that it was what the Chinese-Russian roadmap implied. The initiative also calls for a suspension of North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a reduction of the scale of joint South Korean-US military drills, as well as for bilateral dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, which would later involve all interested parties.