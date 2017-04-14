Back to Main page
Washington may launch missile strike on Korean Peninsula — North Korea’s institute

World
April 14, 9:29 UTC+3 PYONGYANG
The spokesman for the institute said the decision of North Korea’s authorities to take steps for reinforcing national nuclear deterrence forces is very timely and right
1 pages in this article

PYONGYANG, April 14. /TASS/. Pyongyang condemns the US missile strike on a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province as "a blatant violation of the international law and a brazen act of aggression," a spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Institute for Disarmament and Peace said in a statement published by local newspapers.

Experts of the institute say Washington "is capable of repeating the same scenario on the Korean Peninsula where the US strategic weapons have been concentrated lately." "This has created a dangerous situation in which a thermo-nuclear war may break out any moment on the peninsula."

The spokesman said the decision of North Korea’s authorities to take steps for reinforcing national nuclear deterrence forces is very timely and right. "The US dream to topple the socialist system in North Korea will never become a reality," he stressed.

Lately, the United States has stated on many occasions that all possible options were on table to deal with North Korea. On April 9, media reports said that the Pentagon sent a nuclear-powered icebreaker The Carl Vinson and escort ships towards the Korean Peninsula. This decision of the US administration raised concerns in North Korea.

