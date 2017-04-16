North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — media

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. North Korea has attempted to launch a missile, but failed, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Sunday citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch took place from the city of Sinpo in the central South Hamgyong province.

This is North Korea’s second launch from the Sinpo region this month. On April 5, North Korea fired the KN-15 nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew for about nine minutes and covered 60 kilometers before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.