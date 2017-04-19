Kremlin says parties involved in North Korea issue should show restraint

Kremlin says parties involved in North Korea issue should show restraintRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 13:08
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all countries to show restraint concerning the situation surrounding North Korea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"Of course, the global community needs to exert some pressure in order to make all parties show restraint and common sense," he said. "The situation is fraught with unpredictable tensions and we are concerned about that," the Kremlin spokesman noted adding that "it is our eastern neighboring country."
Russia sees no point in introducing sanctions against North Korea and calls for continuing diplomatic efforts to solve the problem, according to Peskov.
"We call to continue political and diplomatic efforts to solve the North Korean issue, including as part of the international formats that proved themselves as effective," Peskov said.
"Russia has never supported the sanctions dialogue," Peskov said. "We believe this is a futile approach," he said.