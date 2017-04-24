Back to Main page
North Korea ready to carry out nuclear test at any time — South Korean paper

World
April 24, 5:56 UTC+3 SEOUL
The most likely period for the nuclear test is between April 25 and May 9
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, April 24. /TASS/. North Korea has stepped up activities at its nuclear test site in Punggye-ri in the northeast and is ready to carry out a nuclear test at any time, the Dong-A Ilbo daily said Monday, citing a research by the Johns Hopkins University experts.

Read also
Kim In Ryong
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime

The US-Korea Institute department at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, which analyzed the recent satellite images of the testing ground, said Pyongyang may carry out its sixth nuclear test at any time, upon an order from the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the sources, the most likely period for the test is between April 25, the Military Foundation Day in North Korea, and May 9, when South Koreans will vote in early presidential polls.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to grow in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test while mover than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
