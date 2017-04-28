Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issue

World
April 28, 18:15 UTC+3

Antonio Guterres emphasized the need to reopen and strengthen communication channels with North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. There is a risk of military escalation on the Korean Peninsula, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council.

"I am alarmed by the risk of a military escalation in the region, including by miscalculation or misunderstanding," he said. "I am particularly concerned by the possibility that efforts to offset the destabilizing activities of the DPRK could also result in increased arms competition and tensions, further impeding the ability of the international community to maintain unity and achieve a peaceful solution," Guterres added.

He pointed out that "the onus is on the DPRK to comply with its international obligations. At the same time, the international community must also step up its efforts to manage and reduce tensions."

Read also

North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN mission

North Korea ready to carry out nuclear test at any time — experts

Kremlin says parties involved in North Korea issue should show restraint

North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime

Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement

Russian Foreign Ministry says situation on Korean Peninsula is degrading

The UN Secretary General called on North Korea for refraining "from further testing, complying with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and exploring the resumption of dialogue."

"The absence of communication channels with the DPRK could be dangerous. Armed conflict in Northeast Asia, which is home to one fifth of the world’s people and gross domestic product, would have global implications," he added. Guterres also emphasized the need to reopen and strengthen "communication channels, particularly military to military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding."

He noted that all the United Nations member states should implement the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to grow in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year. In 2017, the missile tests continue.

On April 20, the United Nations Security Council condemned a new missile launch, which had ended in a failure as the missile exploded almost immediately, and once again said that new sanctions could be imposed on Pyongyang.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
3
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
4
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO
5
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Putin's aide explains why Russia has no fear of supplying S-400 systems to Turkey
TOP STORIES
Реклама