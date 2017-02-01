Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat says ceasefire deal in Syria open to all but IS and Nusra Front

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 13:24 UTC+3
Lavrov also believes efforts in establishing full-fledged dialogue with the United States on Syria will succeed
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. The ceasefire agreement in Syria is open to all those who may wish to join it, except for the terrorist groups Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the fourth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum on Wednesday.

