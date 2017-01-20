Russian expert predicts Trump will adopt more pragmatic approach on Syria policy

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump will adopt a more pragmatic policy on Syria, member of the Russian Council on International Affairs Yevgeny Buzhinsky said at a roundtable dubbed "Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Russian-US Relations Agenda."

"Trump’s policy on Syria will be more pragmatic as the liberal circles will slowly abandon their anti-Assad hysteria," the expert said. "Trump will review the US position on Syria."

Buzhinsky added that "the fight against the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) will be the new administration’s priority, not the fight against Assad."

The Russian expert also commented on Trump’s statement on Russia possibly joining the US-led coalition. "Our position has remained clear - all should act as equals. Cooperation between the two countries is only possible on the basis of parity," Buzhinsky explained. "Nevertheless, any decision aimed at a more close cooperation on Syria between the US and Russia will positively affect the process of settling the conflict," he concluded.