Lavrov hopes US Trump administration will join efforts on Syria peace talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 15:06 UTC+3
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday he hoped that the US administration of President-elect Donald Trump would join the international peace talks on the resolution of the ongoing Syrian conflict.

"I would like to express my hope that after the administration of Donald Trump assumes its duties, it will also join the efforts [on the Syrian conflict settlement] in order to channel this work into one direction basing on friendly and collective cooperation," Lavrov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
