Humanitarian aid for civilians comes only from Russia and Syria, Aleppo resident says

World
January 30, 17:08 UTC+3 ALEPPO
Meanwhile, no aid has come as of yet from other countries and international organizations that have repeatedly speculated about a catastrophic situation facing the Syrian people
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ALEPPO /Syria/, January 30. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid to Aleppo comes only from Russia and the Syrian government, an elder of the city’s Al Sahur neighborhood told reporters on Monday.

"Nobody helps us but Russia and the Syrian government. Where are these international organizations? Where are these western countries that urge to break a blockade and help residents of Eastern Aleppo? Aren’t we the residents of Eastern Aleppo?" Abu Albdarazak told reporters.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties has carried out a humanitarian operation to distribute food among Aleppo residents. As a result, thousands of civilians have received foodstuffs, medicines and articles of daily necessity, it said.

According to Dmitry Rozhkov, who is responsible for contacts with the local populations in the reconciliation center, "rumors that military peacekeepers travel around the region (in Aleppo) and distribute hot meals among poor residents, spread very quickly".

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said more than 50 tons of food, medicines and articles of daily necessity have been delivered to the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia and Hama in the past few days with assistance of the Russian reconciliation center. More than 60,000 Syrians have received aid.

Meanwhile, no aid has come as of yet from other countries and international organizations that have repeatedly speculated about a catastrophic situation facing Syrians and a humanitarian disaster in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Syrian conflict Humanitarian aid
