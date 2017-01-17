Over 5,000 Syrians get medical aid from Russian doctors

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HMEYMIM /Syria/, January 17. /TASS/. Russian medical specialists have provided assistance to more than 5,000 Syrians, Major Natalya Sivko, a senior resident of the Russian medical detachment’s inpatient unit, said on Tuesday.
"Russian medics have provided assistance to more than 5,000 Syria’s residents. Of these, 415 people received treatment in hospitals, with more than 100 of them operated on. Our specialists accompanied humanitarian convoys and examined patients as part of the mobile teams," she said.
Commander of Russia’s military group in Syria, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said earlier in the day that military doctors of the special purpose medical unit would return from the Hmeymim air base in Syria to Russia in the near future.