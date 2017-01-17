Over 5,000 Syrians get medical aid from Russian doctors

HMEYMIM /Syria/, January 17. /TASS/. Russian medical specialists have provided assistance to more than 5,000 Syrians, Major Natalya Sivko, a senior resident of the Russian medical detachment’s inpatient unit, said on Tuesday.

"Russian medics have provided assistance to more than 5,000 Syria’s residents. Of these, 415 people received treatment in hospitals, with more than 100 of them operated on. Our specialists accompanied humanitarian convoys and examined patients as part of the mobile teams," she said.

Commander of Russia’s military group in Syria, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said earlier in the day that military doctors of the special purpose medical unit would return from the Hmeymim air base in Syria to Russia in the near future.