Moscow ready to clarify issue of 'safe zones' in Syria with US

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for negotiations with the United States on combating terrorism that would involve the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other agencies any time, Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will be ready for such a conversation involving the Defense Minsitry, intelligence services and diplomatic missions any moment," the minister said.

Russia and the United States have unlimited possibilities for cooperation in the war on terror upon the availability of willpower:

"As for cooperation between Russia and the United States in the struggle against the ISIL [the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - the former name of the Islamic State terrorist group], then, as I have already said, this is a top priority for Russia and the US on the international scene, and this was clearly confirmed during a phone talk between the two presidents on January 28, and in this sphere I see actually unlimited possibilities upon the availability of the political will and the preparedness of our militaries to translate this will into specific accords and specific actions," the foreign minister said.

Syrian talks

The talks on Syria launched under the auspices of the United Nations were in a deadlock and Russia believes it is important to encourage the process, Lavrov said.

"Taking into consideration the deep deadlock, where the negotiating process launched under the UN auspices finds itself now, we have no doubt that there is the need to bring some practical element to all these efforts to encourage the thinking and particular talks," he said.

The opposition in Syria that keeps putting forward preconditions for negotiations should be patiently invited to join in the negotiating process, but not persuaded to do so, Sergey Lavrov has stressed.

"Those who put forward preconditions that UN Security Council resolutions do not provided for should be patiently invited to join in, but by no means persuaded," Lavrov said. "As soon as the next round (of intra-Syrian talks) is announced, all known opposition figures must be invited. Those who wish to attend will attend."