Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougherRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:56
Putin calls strategic partnership with India priority of Russia’s foreign policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:41
Diplomat believes Russia’s draft constitution for Syria is set of ideas to be discussedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:38
Russian foreign minister assesses Syrian settlement prospects as ‘fairly good’Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:36
Pankaj Saran: India intends to intensify cooperation with Russia’s Far EastWorld January 26, 13:32
Press review: Iran stalls plans of dividing Caspian Sea and ruble becomes reserve currencyPress Review January 26, 13:00
Special operation underway to ferret out Hizb-ut-Tahrir extremists in CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:44
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:11
Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin calls on the United States to calculate all the possible risks of creating ‘safe’ zones for Syrian refugees not to deteriorate the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is important that this does not worsen the situation with the refugees," Peskov told reporters. "All the possible consequences should be considered," he stressed.
Peskov also said the US partners had not consulted with Russia before announcing the decision.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he "will absolutely do safe zones in Syria" for refugees fleeing violence in the country. He told ABC News in an interview that Europe made a tremendous mistake by allowing millions of refugees to enter Germany and other European countries. "I don't want that to happen here (in the US)," the president said
According to a document seen by Reuters, Trump plans to sign an order on setting up ‘safe zones’ for the Syrian civilians. The US Secretary of State, in conjunction with the Secretary of Defense, should produce a plan within 90 days of the date of the order to provide safe areas in Syria and in the surrounding region where Syrian nationals can wait for repatriation or potential third-country resettlement, the draft order said.