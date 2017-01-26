Humanitarian assistance from Russia reaches over 3,500 civilians in Syria during pat day

Russian UN envoys says Astana talks were important shake-up for Syria settlement processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 8:58
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort servicesMilitary & Defense January 26, 8:18
Humanitarian assistance from Russia reaches over 3,500 civilians in Syria during pat dayWorld January 26, 7:19
Italy’s Rigopiano hotel death toll reaches 29, rescue operation overSociety & Culture January 26, 6:37
Artifacts from Crimean museums to be privatized after transfer to KievSociety & Culture January 25, 21:55
Paris Fashion Week 2017Society & Culture January 25, 21:30
CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC dealBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:39
Russian finance ministry to buy and sell foreign currency starting FebruaryBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:28
Putin urges Russian car owners to go greenBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria conducted seven humanitarian actions during the past day and delivered relief aid to more than 3,500 civilians.
"More than 3.2 tonnes of bread and 3,500 hot meals were distributed among civilians in Aleppo’s neighborhoods Hananu-1, Al Sukari, New Aleppo, Ashrafiya, Kasila, and Sheikh Maksoud. In all, more than 4.5 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to the city," the Russian reconciliation center said on Thursday.
Russian servicemen of the international antimine center continue demining works in buildings, streets and socially important facilities in Eastern Aleppo.
"During the past day alone, Russian mine pickers cleared of mines 63 residential houses and six mosques and destroyed 406 explosive objects, including 384 home-made explosive devices. An area of more than 70 hectares and more than 15 kilometers of motor roads have been cleared of mines," the center said.
Russian medics continue to offer medical services to Syrian population. More than 140 civilians in Aleppo province settlements received medical assistance.
The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.