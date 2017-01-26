Back to Main page
Humanitarian assistance from Russia reaches over 3,500 civilians in Syria during pat day

World
January 26, 7:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian servicemen of the international antimine center continue demining works in buildings, streets and socially important facilities in Eastern Aleppo
© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria conducted seven humanitarian actions during the past day and delivered relief aid to more than 3,500 civilians.

"More than 3.2 tonnes of bread and 3,500 hot meals were distributed among civilians in Aleppo’s neighborhoods Hananu-1, Al Sukari, New Aleppo, Ashrafiya, Kasila, and Sheikh Maksoud. In all, more than 4.5 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to the city," the Russian reconciliation center said on Thursday.

Over 5,000 Syrians get medical aid from Russian doctors

Russian servicemen of the international antimine center continue demining works in buildings, streets and socially important facilities in Eastern Aleppo.

"During the past day alone, Russian mine pickers cleared of mines 63 residential houses and six mosques and destroyed 406 explosive objects, including 384 home-made explosive devices. An area of more than 70 hectares and more than 15 kilometers of motor roads have been cleared of mines," the center said.

Russian medics continue to offer medical services to Syrian population. More than 140 civilians in Aleppo province settlements received medical assistance.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Syrian conflict
TOP STORIES
Реклама