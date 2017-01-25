Putin: Astana talks results prove there is no military solution to Syrian conflict

Russia’s culture minister doubts future cooperation with Dutch museums is possibleSociety & Culture January 25, 18:49
Two Arctic emergencies centers to open in Russia's ChukotkaBusiness & Economy January 25, 18:48
King of Jordan notes Russia’s role in resolving Syrian crisisWorld January 25, 18:26
Putin: Astana talks results prove there is no military solution to Syrian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 18:24
Lavrov warns West will have to pay dearly for stoking revolutions in Middle EastRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 18:09
Putin encourages students to see Russia as their home rather than striving to immigrateSociety & Culture January 25, 18:01
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumnMilitary & Defense January 25, 18:00
IOC strips Bolt of Olympic gold in wake of his teammate’s positive doping testSport January 25, 17:41
Putin hopes Qatar's sovereign fund will broaden work with Russian Direct Investment FundBusiness & Economy January 25, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the conference on the Syria crisis held in Kazakhstan’s capital, when its participants formalized impossibility of a military solution to the Syria conflict, will be a sound basis for the talks in Geneva.
"I believe it important to point out that the participants of the process in Astana have documented the impossibility of a military solution to the Syria crisis," Putin said at a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday.
"We are hoping very much that the Astana talks will be a sound basis in order this negotiating process can be continued in Geneva," he added.
Highlighting Russian-Jordanian relations, Putin expressed his satisfaction that the highest-level dialogue was constant.
"We are in constant contact. During today’s visit we will definitely be speaking about both bilateral relations and the situation in the region, surely, focusing on pain points, in particular on a solution to the Syria crisis," Putin told Jordan’s king.
"I would like to express my gratitude to you for the support to a process set in motion in Kazakhstan’s capital," he said. "Thanks to our joint efforts, the process is developing on the basis of the milestone decision to halt hostilities and to cease the fire, which the government forces and armed opposition groups managed to reach."