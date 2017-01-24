De Mistura says mechanism to monitor Syria ceasefire will work in Astana

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria will be working in Astana, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said on Tuesday.

The decision to establish, based in Astana, most likely, a mechanism, that would be able to control or at least address those issues is quite an achievement," he said.

The first meeting on the mechanism to monitor compliance with the ceasefire in Syria will be held in Astana at an early date, de Mistura said.

He noted that meetings focusing on the issue will be held as part of this mechanism but declined to specify the dates. "I also take note of the reference that was taken place in the joint statement about the usefulness of the Astana platform for specific issues," he added.