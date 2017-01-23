German foreign minister says long-term solution to Syrian crisis to be discussed in Geneva

BERLIN, January 23. /TASS/. A long-term solution to the Syrian conflict should be discussed at the Geneva talks, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Berlin on Monday during a joint press conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program Ertharin Cousin.

"A political solution to the Syrian crisis, in my opinion, can only be found at the Geneva talks," he said commenting on the Astana meeting on settling the Syrian crisis. "All the regional players, that is, Syria’s neighboring countries playing a role in the conflict, should sit at the negotiating table so that a long-term peace could be established in Syria and a political solution could be found," Steinmeier explained.

The German top diplomat noted that the European Union was keen to participate in international talks aimed at settling the situation in Syria in the wake of a large number of Syrian refugees accommodated by EU member states.