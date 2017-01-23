Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN envoy urges Syrian armed opposition to abide by ceasefire

World
January 23, 16:00 UTC+3
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to create mechanism on consolidating Syria ceasefire
Share
1 pages in this article
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. All armed opposition groups in Syria should abide by the ceasefire agreements reached on December 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said during the Astana talks. The envoy’s statement was released by his press service.

Read also
Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together

"All other armed opposition groups not affiliated to terror organizations designated as such by the Security Council, in addition to groups allied with the Government, should also listen to the call to abide by the ceasefire," de Mistura stressed.

"Consolidating a nationwide ceasefire is only the first step. No sustainable, long-term solution to the conflict in Syria can be attained through only military means, but through a political process," de Mistura stressed. "Both sides need to accept that and renounce their objective of using military means."

The United Nations calls on the countries-guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire to set up a mechanism on supporting and consolidating the ceasefire in Syria, he went on. 

"We are encouraging the guarantors of the ceasefire to create a mechanism to implement the consolidation and de-confliction ceasefire measures, and to see what else can be done to build confidence," de Mistura said.

"I would hope that by strengthening the ceasefire in this Astana meeting we could see in Geneva genuine intra-Syrian negotiations - and I would hope direct negotiations between empowered and inclusive delegations of the Government and the opposition to take place," de Mistura said.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама