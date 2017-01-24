Back to Main page
Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — Jaafari

World
January 24, 16:46 UTC+3
Jaafari is confident the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Syria will be implemented
Head of the Syrian government delegation to Astana talks, Bashar Jaafari

Head of the Syrian government delegation to Astana talks, Bashar Jaafari

© EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The decisions on Syria’s federalization cannot be adopted unilaterally, the head of the Syrian government delegation to Astana talks, Bashar Jaafari, said.

"The decisions on federalization may be adopted only in a democratic way, taking into account the opinion of all Syrians, not certain groups," Jaafari said.

The Astana talks on Syria were tasked to secure ceasefire in that country and concrete results are committed to paper in the final trilateral statement of Russia, Iran and Turkey that was supported by other participants in the discussions, Jaafari said.

"The key task of the Astana talks was to secure ceasefire," he said. "This task is reflected in the final statement that was supported by all the participants."

According to al-Jaafari, although the final document was discussed by all the parties to the talks, it was signed only by the Russia, Iranian and Turkish delegations. "It was the statement of these countries," he said.

Jaafari is confident the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Syria will be implemented.

"The mechanism enshrined in the final statement will be implemented," he said. "This will be done step by step, the process will involve experts," Jaafari added.

Syrian conflict
TOP STORIES
