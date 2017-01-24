Back to Main page
Syrian opposition hopeful war in Syria will end due to Russia’s role

World
January 24, 16:14 UTC+3 ASTANA
Head of the opposition delegation Mohammed Alloush pointed to Russia’s growing role in establishing peace in the country
Head of the Syrian opposition delegation Mohammed Alloush

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition hopes that military activities in the country will end due to Russia’s role in settling the conflict, head of the opposition delegation Mohammed Alloush told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, the meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana marks the beginning of a process aimed at ensuring the ceasefire and implementing humanitarian provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution.

"We would like Russia to continue playing a positive role in establishing peace and in supporting a truly fair political process aimed at settling the situation in Syria," Alloush said.

He pointed to Russia’s growing role in establishing peace in the country.

"We welcome Russia’s willingness to shift from being a participant in hostilities to being a guarantor capable of influencing Iran and Syria. For us, this is a positive step on the way to finding a solution," the head of the opposition delegation stressed.

