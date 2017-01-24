Syrian opposition hopeful war in Syria will end due to Russia’s role

Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — JaafariWorld January 24, 16:46
Syrian opposition hopes UNSC will pass resolution based on its proposalsWorld January 24, 16:28
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense January 24, 16:22
Syrian opposition hopeful war in Syria will end due to Russia’s roleWorld January 24, 16:14
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil warWorld January 24, 15:36
Russia, Iran, Turkey setting up ceasefire monitoring mechanism in SyriaWorld January 24, 15:30
US withdrawal from TPP will not change Russia’s agenda in Asian region — deputy ministerBusiness & Economy January 24, 15:12
Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
IAC says Boeing crashed outside Bishkek was in good technical conditionWorld January 24, 14:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition hopes that military activities in the country will end due to Russia’s role in settling the conflict, head of the opposition delegation Mohammed Alloush told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, the meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana marks the beginning of a process aimed at ensuring the ceasefire and implementing humanitarian provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution.
"We would like Russia to continue playing a positive role in establishing peace and in supporting a truly fair political process aimed at settling the situation in Syria," Alloush said.
He pointed to Russia’s growing role in establishing peace in the country.
"We welcome Russia’s willingness to shift from being a participant in hostilities to being a guarantor capable of influencing Iran and Syria. For us, this is a positive step on the way to finding a solution," the head of the opposition delegation stressed.