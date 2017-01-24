Back to Main page
Russia, Iran, Turkey setting up ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Syria

World
January 24, 15:30 UTC+3
Russia, Iran and Turkey are committed to the principles of Syria’s sovereignty
Syrian children in Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in eastern Aleppo

Syrian children in Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in eastern Aleppo

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

The International meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital, Astana
Press review: Syria peace talks in Astana and Hungary's losses from anti-Russian sanctions

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey are setting up a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria and prevent provocations, says a joint statement by the three guarantor states following talks on the Syrian settlement in Astana. The document was read out by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"(Russia, Turkey and Iran) reaffirm their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said. "(They) express their conviction that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that it can only be solved through a political process based on the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

"(Russia, Turkey and Iran) … decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocations, reiterate the determination to fight jointly against ISIL-DAESH and Al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia - TASS) and to separate them from armed opposition groups," the statement said.

The parties also said they see Astana as an efficient platform for direct dialogue between the Syrian government and the opposition as required by UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They expressed support for the armed opposition groups’ desire to take part in the next round of the negotiations to be held in Geneva on February 8.

Topics
Syrian conflict
