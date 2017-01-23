Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakh leader says Astana meeting is clear manifestation of world community’s efforts

World
January 23, 11:58 UTC+3 ASTANA
Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the only way to find a solution to the Syrian crisis is through negotiations
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Syrian government, opposition sit down at one table as Astana talks open

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. The Astana international meeting on Syria is "a clear manifestation of the international community’s efforts directed to peaceful settlement of the situation in Syria," Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his welcome address to the meeting’s participants, read out by the country’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"Kazakhstan believes, that the only way to find a solution to the Syrian crisis is through negotiations, based on mutual trust and understanding," Nazarbayev added.

The Kazakh president also said that "the Astana meeting will create the necessary conditions for all concerned parties to find a suitable solution to the Syrian crisis within the framework of the Geneva process under the United Nations auspices and will make a worthy contribution to promoting peace and stability in Syria."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Nursultan Nazarbayev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
2
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
3
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration
4
Peace talks on Syria begin in Astana
5
Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with Russia
6
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
7
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама