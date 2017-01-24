Syrian opposition hopes UNSC will pass resolution based on its proposals

Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — JaafariWorld January 24, 16:46
ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The representatives of the Syrian opposition suggest handing over the document drafted by them on monitoring the ceasefire to the UN Security Council and adopt a resolution based on it, opposition’s delegation head Mohammed Alloush said.
The opposition’s delegates to the Astana talks drafted a document detailing a mechanism of monitoring the ceasefire implementation, including criteria allowing finding out the number of violations and those responsible for that, he said.
"We handed over this document to Turkey as a guarantor of the December 30 agreement. We also sent a copy of this document to Russia and the United Nations," he said. The document may be both a supplement to the ceasefire deal or an independent agreement.
"If there is consent, this document may be handed over to the UN Security Council so that a resolution is adopted based on it," he said.
The intra-Syrian talks in Astana may create a constitutional basis for halting combat actions, Alloush said. "As for the ceasefire regime, we undertook commitments in line with the December 30 agreement. Now we have come to consolidate the ceasefire regime and create a constitutional basis," he said.