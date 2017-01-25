Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva process

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 12:52 UTC+3
The Kremlin spokesman says possibility of new Astana meeting on Syria depends on further developments
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday the talks on the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan’s Astana were successful and will contribute to resuming the Geneva negotiation process.

Read also

Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in Astana
Syrian talks in Astana successful — Turkish top diplomat
Russian senator says Astana meeting on settling Syrian crisis proves successful
De Mistura says agreement on Syria ceasefire monitoring major result of Astana talks

"Certainly, this is a success. No doubt, a significant support of the Geneva (negotiations) process is ensured," Peskov said, noting that the talks in the Swiss city remain "a major framework for the Syrian settlement."

The possibility of new meetings on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana will depend upon the situation, he went on.

According to him, time will tell if the Astana process proves effective. When asked if new meetings could be arranged in Astana in the future, Peskov said that it was "a matter of advisability, it will depend upon the situation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top manager
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
6
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
7
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама