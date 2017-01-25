Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva process

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top managerPress Review January 25, 13:00
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — KremlinScience & Space January 25, 12:57
Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:52
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:31
Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:23
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situationMilitary & Defense January 25, 12:08
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic regionMilitary & Defense January 25, 11:13
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday the talks on the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan’s Astana were successful and will contribute to resuming the Geneva negotiation process.
"Certainly, this is a success. No doubt, a significant support of the Geneva (negotiations) process is ensured," Peskov said, noting that the talks in the Swiss city remain "a major framework for the Syrian settlement."
The possibility of new meetings on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana will depend upon the situation, he went on.
According to him, time will tell if the Astana process proves effective. When asked if new meetings could be arranged in Astana in the future, Peskov said that it was "a matter of advisability, it will depend upon the situation."