Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva process

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday the talks on the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan’s Astana were successful and will contribute to resuming the Geneva negotiation process.

"Certainly, this is a success. No doubt, a significant support of the Geneva (negotiations) process is ensured," Peskov said, noting that the talks in the Swiss city remain "a major framework for the Syrian settlement."

The possibility of new meetings on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana will depend upon the situation, he went on.

According to him, time will tell if the Astana process proves effective. When asked if new meetings could be arranged in Astana in the future, Peskov said that it was "a matter of advisability, it will depend upon the situation."