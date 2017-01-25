Syrian talks in Astana successful - Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, January 25. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described intra-Syrian talks that ended in the Kazakh capital Astana Tuesday as a "success," Turkey’s Star newspaper reported.

While on a visit to Mozambique, the minister said the meeting in Astana was "a turning point" in the Syrian reconciliation.

"The talks are very important from the point of view of building the trust between the sides. The sides met at the opening ceremony and then negotiated via mediators. But at least they exchanged opinions on strengthening the ceasefire regime and on the future stage of the political settlement," the paper quoted the Turkish top diplomat as saying.

"On the whole, after the two days, we can say that the talks in Astana ended with a success," he said.

The talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. Their main result was the adoption of a final communique in which the sides agreed to set up a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire regime.