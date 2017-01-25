Russian top diplomat to meet with Syrian opposition in Moscow on January 27

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the Syrian opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow on January 27," the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Alexander Lavrentyev, head of the Russian delegation to the Astana meeting on Syria, said earlier that a delegation of the armed Syrian opposition would visit Moscow on January 27.

The Astana talks on settling the Syrian crisis were held on January 23-24 resulting in a communique which stipulates establishing a mechanism to monitor the Syrian ceasefire.