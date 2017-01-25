Russian top diplomat to meet with Syrian opposition in Moscow on January 27

China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
Google lodges complaint to Russia’s Supreme Court amid dispute with antimonopoly watchdogBusiness & Economy January 25, 9:46
Expert says Syria talks in Astana have important psychological effectWorld January 25, 9:28
Japan to replace diplomats in charge of talks with Russia — mediaWorld January 25, 8:55
Some 60 aggressive bears shot in Russia’s Kamchatka last yearSociety & Culture January 25, 7:05
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombersMilitary & Defense January 25, 6:19
Putin to discuss bilateral ties, anti-terrorism efforts with King of JordanRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 5:26
UEFA to consider Russian football player Eremenko’s appeal on March 2Sport January 25, 4:37
Serbia, Kosovo agree to continue high-level meetings — agencyWorld January 25, 4:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the Syrian opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said.
"The meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow on January 27," the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.
Alexander Lavrentyev, head of the Russian delegation to the Astana meeting on Syria, said earlier that a delegation of the armed Syrian opposition would visit Moscow on January 27.
The Astana talks on settling the Syrian crisis were held on January 23-24 resulting in a communique which stipulates establishing a mechanism to monitor the Syrian ceasefire.