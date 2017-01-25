Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat to meet with Syrian opposition in Moscow on January 27

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 10:37 UTC+3
The Astana talks on settling the Syrian crisis were held on January 23-24 resulting in a communique which stipulates establishing a mechanism to monitor the Syrian ceasefire
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the Syrian opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow on January 27," the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Alexander Lavrentyev, head of the Russian delegation to the Astana meeting on Syria, said earlier that a delegation of the armed Syrian opposition would visit Moscow on January 27.

The Astana talks on settling the Syrian crisis were held on January 23-24 resulting in a communique which stipulates establishing a mechanism to monitor the Syrian ceasefire.

Read also

Expert says Syria talks in Astana have important psychological effect
Syrian talks in Astana successful — Turkish top diplomat
Russian senator says Astana meeting on settling Syrian crisis proves successful
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in Astana
De Mistura says agreement on Syria ceasefire monitoring major result of Astana talks

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
2
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
3
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian border
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
6
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — president
7
Transnistria’s future should be determined by referendum — Moldovan leader
TOP STORIES
Реклама