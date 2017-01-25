Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria

BP says ready to sell Rosneft’s gas to EuropeBusiness & Economy January 25, 16:19
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Six Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 (NATO reporting name: Backfire-C) strategic bombers have delivered a new massive strike against the objectives of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
The Russian long-range supersonic bombers delivered the massive strike after taking off from aerodromes in Russia and flying over Iraq and Iran, the Defense Ministry’s press office said.
"Two militants’ command posts, ammunition, arms and military hardware depots were the air strike’s targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.
According to the Defense Ministry, all the targets were successfully destroyed.
"Objective control means have confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.
The Russian strategic bombers conducted sorties under the cover of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets, which had taken off from Hmeymim airbase in Syria.
"All the Russian aircraft returned to their bases after successfully performing their combat mission," the ministry said.