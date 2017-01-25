Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria

Military & Defense
January 25, 15:38 UTC+3
The Russian long-range supersonic bombers deliver massive strikes
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Six Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 (NATO reporting name: Backfire-C) strategic bombers have delivered a new massive strike against the objectives of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The Russian long-range supersonic bombers delivered the massive strike after taking off from aerodromes in Russia and flying over Iraq and Iran, the Defense Ministry’s press office said.

Read also

Russian operation in Syria: one year on
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in Syria
First group of six Sukhoi-24 bombers back to Russia from Syria — Defense Ministry
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria

"Two militants’ command posts, ammunition, arms and military hardware depots were the air strike’s targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

According to the Defense Ministry, all the targets were successfully destroyed.

"Objective control means have confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.

The Russian strategic bombers conducted sorties under the cover of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets, which had taken off from Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

"All the Russian aircraft returned to their bases after successfully performing their combat mission," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges Europe to stay united
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria
3
Russian Aerospace Forces, Syrian army and opposition ready to fight IS together — Lavrov
4
Press review: Astana wraps up peace talks and Kaspersky Lab's top manager arrested
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
7
Fitch assigns "B+" rating to Rusal with stable outlook
TOP STORIES
Реклама