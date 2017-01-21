Back to Main page
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in Syria

World
January 21, 15:39 UTC+3
The targets for strikes were camps of the bandit units, ammunition depots, groups of armored vehicles, and of manpower
© Russian Defence Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Six long-range Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers, having taken off the Russian territory, delivered strikes on facilities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorist organization in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The targets for strikes were camps of the bandit units, ammunition depots, groups of armored vehicles, and of manpower," the ministry said.

"The remote control data prove successful strikes on all the assigned facilities," the defense ministry said. "As the task was carried out, all Russian bombers have returned to their base airfields."

Coverage for the bombers was carried out by fighters Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S from the Hmeymim airbase.

