Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Six Tupolev-22M3 bombers have dealt strikes against arms and ammunition depots of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province to wipe out all targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement obtained by TASS.
"On January 24 six Tupolev-22M3 bombers took off from an airdrome in Russia to fly over the territories of Iraq and Iran to eventually deal a massive air strike against an ammunition and explosives production facility and weapons and ammunition depots of the Islamic State, as well as groups of IS military vehicles and equipment in Deir ez-Zor province," the report runs.
The Defense Ministry said objective monitoring means confirmed all attacked targets had been wiped out.
All bombers have returned to base. Sukhoi-30SM and Sukhoi-35S fighters provided protection for their mission from the Hmeymim base.
Earlier, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Sergey Rudskoy described as complicated the situation near Deir ez-Zor, whose defendants had to confront continued attacks by outnumbering enemy forces. Rudskoy said should the city fall, the local population would face the risk of genocide.