Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
January 23, 15:02 UTC+3
The Russian long-range bombers delivered the massive strike after flying over Iraq and Iran, Russia’s Defense Ministry reports
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Six Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bombers have delivered a massive strike against control posts, ammunition and arms depots of militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) active in the area of the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Read also

Russia, Turkey conducting first joint air operation against Islamic State
Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together
Lavrov on IS destroying Palmyra monuments: barbarians are barbarians
Top diplomat: Main task in Syrian settlement is to resume talks, involve armed opposition
IS terrorists destroy part of Roman theater in Palmyra — media

The Russian long-range bombers delivered the massive strike after flying over Iraq and Iran, the ministry said.

"Objective control means have confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.

The Russian strategic bombers made their sortie under the cover of Russia’s Sukhoi Sy-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets, which had taken off from Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the ministry said.

"All the Russian aircraft returned to their bases after successfully performing the combat mission," the ministry said.

Chief of the Main Operations Department of Russia’s General Staff Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi said earlier the situation near Deir ez-Zor was complex as the town’s defenders had to repel numerous attacks by militants who enjoyed numerical superiority. According to the general, the town’s population might face genocide, if Deir ez-Zor was seized by terrorists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама