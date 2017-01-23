Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Six Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bombers have delivered a massive strike against control posts, ammunition and arms depots of militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) active in the area of the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
The Russian long-range bombers delivered the massive strike after flying over Iraq and Iran, the ministry said.
"Objective control means have confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.
The Russian strategic bombers made their sortie under the cover of Russia’s Sukhoi Sy-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets, which had taken off from Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the ministry said.
"All the Russian aircraft returned to their bases after successfully performing the combat mission," the ministry said.
Chief of the Main Operations Department of Russia’s General Staff Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi said earlier the situation near Deir ez-Zor was complex as the town’s defenders had to repel numerous attacks by militants who enjoyed numerical superiority. According to the general, the town’s population might face genocide, if Deir ez-Zor was seized by terrorists.