IS terrorists destroy part of Roman theater in Palmyra — media

World
January 20, 11:43 UTC+3
According to the Russian General Staff, the IS militants were moving weapons and manpower "almost unimpededly" towards Syria’s Palmyra on Wednesday
© Konstantin Leyfer/TASS

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) have destroyed facade of the Roman Theater the Tetrapylon architecture complex in Palmyra, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.

The television did not specify how much the architecture monuments had suffered from the vandals.

Read also
Syrian president is sure Palmyra will be liberated once again

Chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Department Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Wednesday the IS militants were moving weapons and manpower ‘almost unimpededly’ towards Syria’s Palmyra because of the US-led coalition’s actions in Iraq.

According to the general, the Russian military have received information "on a large amount of explosives being moved to the area of Palmyra as ISIL terrorists are aiming to destroy the world cultural heritage in the town."

IS attacked Palmyra on December 9, 2016. Near the city they tried to seize oil deposits and a military aerodrome. On December 11, the governmental forces retreated.

The Syrian armed forces recaptured Palmyra on March 27, 2016 with support from the Russian Aerospace Force. Later on, Russian sappers participated in demining of the city and its ancient monuments.

