Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran welcome the separation of terrorists and groups of armed opposition and plan to jointly fight against militants of the Islamic State and the al-Nusra terrorists groups, a draft communique due to be signed after the Astana talks says.
"Iran, Russia and Turkey confirm their determination for joint fight against the IS and al-Nusra and their separation from the armed opposition groups," says the document that the countries-guarantors plan to sign after the talks in Astana on Tuesday.
Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to set up a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria, as follows from the final communique the guarantor countries plan to sign upon completion of the talks on Syria in Astana.
"We are planning to create a trilateral mechanism to make sure the ceasefire be observed and to prevent any provocations," says the draft communique.
"We express the certainty that there is a real need for exerting efforts for the resumption of the negotiating process in keeping with Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council," says the draft resolution.
The parties pledge to support the government of Syria and the opposition at a meeting in Geneva under the UN auspices on February 8 and also to provide assistance to the armed opposition groups that wish to participate in these negotiations.
On Sunday, the delegations of three countries-guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey - held a meeting to discuss the draft final communique of talks in the Kazakh capital.