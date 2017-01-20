Lavrov on IS destroying Palmyra monuments: barbarians are barbarians

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The destroying of the Roman Theater in Palmyra by militants of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group is an act of barbarism, which is unacceptable for the modern civilization, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"I have seen reports the Roman Theater is blasted, I am not sure whether they are correct. What can I say? Barbarians are barbarians. This ideology and practice are absolutely unacceptable for the modern civilization," he said.