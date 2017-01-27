Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s advanced MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) fighter jet has big potential for combat missions in local conflicts similar to the war in Syria, Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev told TASS on Friday.

"This is a splendid plane with remarkable characteristics, which can accomplish missions both on the ground and in the air and can subsequently be used in local Syria-like conflicts," the general said.

Russia tested many advanced aircraft in Syria, including Sukhoi Su-34 (Fullback) bombers and Su-35 (Flanker-E) fighter jets. The Russian air task force also employed Tupolev Tu-95MS (Bear) and Tu-160 (Blackjack) strategic bombers in the Syria operation for the first time, he said.

At the same time, Russia used only deck-based MiG-29 (Fulcrum) aircraft in Syria, which seriously differed from the original version, he added.

"We have tested actually all aircraft families in Syria, except for the tests of MiG-29s that take off from the ground. And the MiG-35 is an excellent plane plus its ability to strike targets both on the ground and in the air and its range without landing is 3,500 km, which suits us very much. We’ll be purchasing it as soon as the state trials are over. As soon as these planes are serially produced, we’ll be immediately receiving them," Bondarev said.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Bondarev earlier said the MiG-35 would become Russia’s sole light fighter jet. The plane’s flight tests started in January. As was reported earlier, the plane will be undergoing manufacturer’s tests in the Moscow Region throughout 2017.