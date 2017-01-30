Russian defense ministry: Syrians need real help, not empty promises

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Center for Reconciliation has delivered over 50 tons of food products, medicine and basic necessities to Syria’s provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia and Hama in the past few days, Russia’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, nearly 60,000 Syrians have received humanitarian aid.

"The situation has been returning to normal in Aleppo and other towns, people are repairing their homes, schools and hospitals have opened, agricultural activities have been restored. But apart from food and water, the Syrian people need glass, cement, pipes and construction equipment. They need real help and not empty promises," Konashenkov stressed.

"Over the past week, experts from the International Anti-mine Center of the Russian Armed Forces have defused over 1,000 explosive devices demining over 360 hectares of territory and 75 kilometers of roads," Konashenkov added.

The Russian defense ministry spokesman also said more than 12,000 have returned to their homes in eastern Aleppo. "All of them have been receiving necessary aid," he added.

The Russian defense ministry spokesman also said that on Monday, a shipment of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan that had already arrived to the port of Tartus, would be delivered to Syria’s regions. Earlier, in his words, Armenia, Belarus and Serbia also sent aid. "However, other countries and international organizations, that used to speculate about the predicaments of the Syrian people and the humanitarian disaster the country has been facing, has not sent any aid yet," Konashenkov added.

A total of 500 tons of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan have been handed over to the Syrian authorities in the country’s port of Tartus through Russia’s assistance, spokesman for the logistics department of the Russian aerospace unit deployed to Syria Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Grechko said.

"Humanitarian aid from the Republic of Kazakhstan was delivered to the port of Tartus by Russian vessels," he said.

According to Grechko, Kazakhstan sent around 500 tons of humanitarian aid, including flour, tinned meat, rice, pasta and tea. "Humanitarian convoys will deliver these goods to various Syrian provinces and distribute them among the people who suffered from the military activities the most," Grechko elaborated.

The Tartus province deputy governor, in turn, said that the aid would be delivered to the Aleppo, Latakia and Tartus provinces. He said that "Aleppo remained under terrorists’ control for three years, there are many refugees much in need of humanitarian aid."

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) will monitor the distribution of the aid. According to the SARC members, apart from Russia and Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia have also sent humanitarian aid to Syria.