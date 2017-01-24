Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war

World
January 24, 15:36 UTC+3
According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed
Share
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_926921.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_926921.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_926921.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_926921.sliderLength-1}}
Al-Madina Souq, the covered market located at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo within the walled ancient part of the city was badly damaged during the war
Al-Madina Souq, the covered market located at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo within the walled ancient part of the city was badly damaged during the war
Al-Madina Souq, the covered market located at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo within the walled ancient part of the city was badly damaged during the war
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the centre of the old city, was used as a military base by Syrian government troops
The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the centre of the old city, was used as a military base by Syrian government troops
The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the centre of the old city, was used as a military base by Syrian government troops
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
During the conflict, the walls of Citadel were used as cover while shelling surrounding areas and ancient arrow slits in walls were used by snipers to target rebels. Photo: The main gate of the ancient Aleppo Citadel
During the conflict, the walls of Citadel were used as cover while shelling surrounding areas and ancient arrow slits in walls were used by snipers to target rebels. Photo: The main gate of the ancient Aleppo Citadel
During the conflict, the walls of Citadel were used as cover while shelling surrounding areas and ancient arrow slits in walls were used by snipers to target rebels. Photo: The main gate of the ancient Aleppo Citadel
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A view of the Aleppo citadel and heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo
A view of the Aleppo citadel and heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo
A view of the Aleppo citadel and heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A centuries-old Umayyad Mosque today is a grim monument to the ravages of Syria’s war. Its walls were shredded by bullets and minaret was toppled and shattered. Photo: Damage inside the Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
A centuries-old Umayyad Mosque today is a grim monument to the ravages of Syria’s war. Its walls were shredded by bullets and minaret was toppled and shattered. Photo: Damage inside the Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
A centuries-old Umayyad Mosque today is a grim monument to the ravages of Syria’s war. Its walls were shredded by bullets and minaret was toppled and shattered. Photo: Damage inside the Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The main entrances of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
The main entrances of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
The main entrances of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Damage in the Old City of Aleppo
Damage in the Old City of Aleppo
Damage in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed
According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed
According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The ruins of a historic public bath in the old city of Aleppo
The ruins of a historic public bath in the old city of Aleppo
The ruins of a historic public bath in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Mounds of rubble lie in place of high rise apartment buildings in the old city of Aleppo
Mounds of rubble lie in place of high rise apartment buildings in the old city of Aleppo
Mounds of rubble lie in place of high rise apartment buildings in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
The destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
The destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Damaged Ansari neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
Damaged Ansari neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
Damaged Ansari neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
View of the city of Aleppo
View of the city of Aleppo
View of the city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Editors choice
Jacqueline Kennedy in her inaugural ball gown and her husband, President-elect John F. Kennedy leaving their home en route to the inaugural concert in Washington, 1961
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump January 23, 14:08
A man in a bear costume, made of hay and reed, pulled by another man dressed as a gypsy as they march during the celebrations of the winter holiday 'Malanka', or 'Old New Year Celebrations' in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, January 14
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges January 20, 18:21
The White House in Washington, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States
Presidential residences from around the globe January 20, 12:53
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media January 19, 13:41
Russian Orthodox priest conducts a service on Epiphany at a hole in the form of Orthodox Cross at a pond in Tyarlevo village outside St.Petersburg, Russia
Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday January 19, 13:03
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media January 19, 11:20
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_926921'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_926921'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Al-Madina Souq, the covered market located at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo within the walled ancient part of the city was badly damaged during the war
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the centre of the old city, was used as a military base by Syrian government troops
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
During the conflict, the walls of Citadel were used as cover while shelling surrounding areas and ancient arrow slits in walls were used by snipers to target rebels. Photo: The main gate of the ancient Aleppo Citadel
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A view of the Aleppo citadel and heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A centuries-old Umayyad Mosque today is a grim monument to the ravages of Syria’s war. Its walls were shredded by bullets and minaret was toppled and shattered. Photo: Damage inside the Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The main entrances of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Damage in the Old City of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The ruins of a historic public bath in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Mounds of rubble lie in place of high rise apartment buildings in the old city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Damaged Ansari neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
View of the city of Aleppo
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Many of Aleppo's historical sites, including its famed  Al-Madina Souq market and the Umayyad mosque, were badly damaged during Syria's civil war. According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed. People now start returning to their homes in east Aleppo that was held by rebels for more than four years until government forces took full control of it. Aleppo's historical sights after Syria civil war - in this photo gallery. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
4
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
5
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
6
Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — Jaafari
7
GAC Motor's Triumphant Return at 2017 NAIAS Wins High Praise
TOP STORIES
Реклама