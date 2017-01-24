Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war

A centuries-old Umayyad Mosque today is a grim monument to the ravages of Syria’s war. Its walls were shredded by bullets and minaret was toppled and shattered. Photo: Damage inside the Great Mosque of Aleppo, in the Old City of Aleppo © AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

During the conflict, the walls of Citadel were used as cover while shelling surrounding areas and ancient arrow slits in walls were used by snipers to target rebels. Photo: The main gate of the ancient Aleppo Citadel © AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the centre of the old city, was used as a military base by Syrian government troops © AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Al-Madina Souq, the covered market located at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo within the walled ancient part of the city was badly damaged during the war © AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Many of Aleppo's historical sites, including its famed Al-Madina Souq market and the Umayyad mosque, were badly damaged during Syria's civil war. According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed. People now start returning to their homes in east Aleppo that was held by rebels for more than four years until government forces took full control of it. Aleppo's historical sights after Syria civil war - in this photo gallery.