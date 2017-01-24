Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war

Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — JaafariWorld January 24, 16:46
Syrian opposition hopes UNSC will pass resolution based on its proposalsWorld January 24, 16:28
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense January 24, 16:22
Syrian opposition hopeful war in Syria will end due to Russia’s roleWorld January 24, 16:14
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil warWorld January 24, 15:36
Russia, Iran, Turkey setting up ceasefire monitoring mechanism in SyriaWorld January 24, 15:30
US withdrawal from TPP will not change Russia’s agenda in Asian region — deputy ministerBusiness & Economy January 24, 15:12
Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
IAC says Boeing crashed outside Bishkek was in good technical conditionWorld January 24, 14:24
Many of Aleppo's historical sites, including its famed Al-Madina Souq market and the Umayyad mosque, were badly damaged during Syria's civil war. According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed. People now start returning to their homes in east Aleppo that was held by rebels for more than four years until government forces took full control of it. Aleppo's historical sights after Syria civil war - in this photo gallery.