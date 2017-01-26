Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in Syria

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Force on Thursday held a joint operation against units of the Islamic State terrorist grouping near the township of Al-Bab, Syria's Aleppo Governorate, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 26, 2017, the Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Forces conducted one more air operation to incapacitate the Islamic State grouping in the area of Al-Bab, Aleppo Governorate," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"The operations was authorized by the Syrian government," he said. "Russia used Sukhoi-24M frontline bombers and Sukhoi-35S fighter jets, while Turkey committed F-16 and F-16 multirole fighters."

The strikes destroyed three command points and communications centers, as well as several fortified strongpoints of the militants.