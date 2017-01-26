Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in Syria

World
January 26, 20:12 UTC+3
According to the Defense Ministry, Russia used Sukhoi-24M frontline bombers and Sukhoi-35S fighter jets
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin//TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Force on Thursday held a joint operation against units of the Islamic State terrorist grouping near the township of Al-Bab, Syria's Aleppo Governorate, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Read also

Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in Syria
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
General Staff reports on Russia's air group success in Syria since start of campaign
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province

"On January 26, 2017, the Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Forces conducted one more air operation to incapacitate the Islamic State grouping in the area of Al-Bab, Aleppo Governorate," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"The operations was authorized by the Syrian government," he said. "Russia used Sukhoi-24M frontline bombers and Sukhoi-35S fighter jets, while Turkey committed F-16 and F-16 multirole fighters."

The strikes destroyed three command points and communications centers, as well as several fortified strongpoints of the militants. 

Gallery
10 photo
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sukhoi combat aircraft: from Soviet bombers to fifth-generation fighter jets

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in Syria
2
Lavrov warns West will have to pay dearly for stoking revolutions in Middle East
3
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
4
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
5
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
7
Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each year
TOP STORIES
Реклама