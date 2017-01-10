Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

General Staff reports on Russia's air group success in Syria since start of campaign

World
January 10, 13:44 UTC+3
The Russian air task force destroyed at least 174 oil refineries and 111 oil tank convoys
1 pages in this article
© Russia's Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian warplanes have conducted 19,160 sorties since the start of the Syria operation, destroying 174 militants’ makeshift oil refineries and depriving them of the basic source of revenues, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Syria operation revealed design and production defects of Russian military hardware
Russia’s aerospace group wipes out 62,000 terrorist targets since Syria campaign's start
Syria’s Assad thanks Russia for military support
Russian operation in Syria: one year on
Russia to cut military presence in Syria

"Since the start of the operation, our aviation has performed 19,160 sorties and delivered over 71,000 strikes against terrorists’ infrastructure. Our aviation targeted militants’ training camps, ammunitions factories and workshops, and also illegal oil extraction facilities of terrorists of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia], the chief of Russia’s General Staff said at a conference call in the Defense Ministry.

According to the general, the Russian air task force "destroyed more than 200 such objectives, 174 oil refineries and 111 oil tank convoys."

In the estimate of the chief of Russia’s General Staff, "this helped both disrupt the system of ISIL illegal armed formations’ supply and deprive them of their basic source of revenues."

With the support of Russia’s air task force, the Syrian government troops have liberated 12,360 square kilometers of Syria’s territory and 499 communities since the start of its operation, the chief of the General Staff said.

"The actions by our air task force started on September 30, 2015 have reversed the course of the struggle against terrorism in the Syrian Arab Republic," he noted.

Read also
Russian warplanes hit 4 Islamic State oil production facilities in Syria

"Over this period, large illegal armed formations were routed near Hama and Homs. The province of Latakia has been freed from militants, the liberation of Damascus suburbs is nearing completion and the basic transport artery linking the capital with the country’s north has been unblocked. The cities of Aleppo and Al-Karyatein that are of key significance have been liberated," Gerasimov said.

Russian combat aircraft deliver strikes only after the confirmation of data from several sources, including the data from space-based reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicles, the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.

US-led coalition fails to tackle Islamic State 

The US-led coalition has failed to achieve significant success during its two-year campaign against the Islamic State. According to Gerasimov, the US-led coalition delivered far less airstrikes on militant targets than Russia’s Aerospace Force.

Gallery
15 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Inside Russian airbase in Syria

Gerasimov said that the US-led coalition had carried out around 6,500 airstrikes on terrorist facilities while Russian war planes had conducted over 19,000 combat flights delivering more than 71,000 airstrikes during the operation launched on September 30, 2015.

“They [the US-led coalition] have not achieved any significant success… At the same time, a large number of civilian deaths as well as Syrian government troops deaths has been recorded,” Gerasimov noted. 

He pointed to the Deir-ez-Zor attack that occurred on September 17, 2016, when the US war planes attacked Syrian government troops prompting the IS members to launch an offensive.

“The latest in a sequence of such attacks took place on January 3 when a B-52 bomber targeted the town of Sarmada in the Idlib province without previously notifying Russia, although the ceasefire agreement applies to this area. This attack killed over 20 civilians,” Russia’s Chief of General Staff said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама