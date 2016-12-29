Russia to cut military presence in Syria

Russian Olympic medalist in biathlon Romanova says clean of all doping chargesSport December 29, 15:16
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with the Defense Ministry’s proposal for reducing military presence in Syria.
"I agree with the Defense Ministry’s idea to cut out military presence in the Syrian Republic," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.
Putin stated that Russia will "unconditionally continue the struggle against international terrorism and furnish support for the legitimate Syrian government in its struggle with terrorism."
"It goes without saying that we will stand by the agreements that have been achieved, including the development of the Russian military logistic facilities in Tartus and at the Hmeymim airdrome," he said.
Putin thanked Shoigu and Lavrov for what had been accomplished in this very important field of struggle against international terrorism.