Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province

World
January 23, 20:06 UTC+3
The operation that had been agreed with the Syrian side involved three Russian attack aircraft, including two Su-24M planes and one Su-34 bombers, and four Turkish warplanes
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defence Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey conducted a joint anti-Islamic State operation near al-Bab in Syria’s Aleppo province on January 21, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"On January 21, Russia’s aerospace group and Turkish air forces conducted another joint air operation to deliver airstrikes on Islamic State targets near the settlement of al-Bab in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said.

Read also

Russia’s aerospace group wipes out 62,000 terrorist targets since Syria campaign's start
Russian operation in Syria: one year on
Russia, Turkey conducting first joint air operation against Islamic State
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

The operation that had been agreed with the Syrian side involved three Russian attack aircraft, including two Su-24M planes and one Su-34 bombers, and four Turkish warplanes, namely two F-16 and two F-4 jets. Twenty-two targets were hit. 

"On January 22, 2017, the command of the Russian Hmeymim-based aerospace group received from the international coalition’s headquarters information about locations of Islamic State targets near the settlement of al-Bab in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said.

"Following a reconnaissance check with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and space reconnaissance tools, two Russian warplanes and two planes of the international coalition delivered strikes against terrorist targets," the ministry said. "As a result of the joint operation, several munitions and fuels depots and concentrations of militants with heavy weapons were destroyed."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама