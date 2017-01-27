Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says Syrian opposition forming working groups on constitutional matters

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 17:40 UTC+3
The meeting’s participants were provided with the draft constitution drawn up by Russian and Arab experts
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
No one is going to argue with Syrians about country’s Constitution — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition is setting up working groups on constitutional matters and forming a united delegation to the Geneva talks, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement following the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with an opposition delegation.

The meeting’s participants "were given the draft constitution drawn up by Russian and Arab experts, which had been made public in Astana."

"Representatives of the opposition based both in Syria and abroad praised Russia’s efforts to facilitate intra-Syrian dialogue based on the UN Security Council Resolutions and the decisions made by the International Syria Support Group as well as the Geneva Communique dated June 30, 2012, aimed at finding a speedy solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement reads.

"The Syrians have expressed their intention to set up working groups on constitutional matters and forming a united delegation to the Geneva talks under the United Nations auspices," the statement adds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
2
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks
3
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
4
Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles may be supplied to third countries
5
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
6
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per year
7
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish Stream
TOP STORIES
Реклама