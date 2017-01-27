Moscow says Syrian opposition forming working groups on constitutional matters

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition is setting up working groups on constitutional matters and forming a united delegation to the Geneva talks, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement following the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with an opposition delegation.

The meeting’s participants "were given the draft constitution drawn up by Russian and Arab experts, which had been made public in Astana."

"Representatives of the opposition based both in Syria and abroad praised Russia’s efforts to facilitate intra-Syrian dialogue based on the UN Security Council Resolutions and the decisions made by the International Syria Support Group as well as the Geneva Communique dated June 30, 2012, aimed at finding a speedy solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement reads.

"The Syrians have expressed their intention to set up working groups on constitutional matters and forming a united delegation to the Geneva talks under the United Nations auspices," the statement adds.