Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges Arab nations to join economic embargo on IS territories

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 11:19 UTC+3
The Russian top diplomat stresses ceasefire does not apply to Islamic State or Jabhat al-Nusra
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeri Sharifulin/TASS

ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Moscow is urging Arab nations to join a trade and economic embargo on the territories controlled by the Islamic State terrorist grouping, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey has evidence of US-led coalition support to Islamic State – president

The Russian foreign minister made this statement at the 4th session of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"We’re urging Arab friends to join the Russian initiative to impose pursuant to article 41 of the UN Charter an all-embracing trade and economic embargo on all the territories remaining under control of the so-called Islamic State," Lavrov said.

Russia stands for raising the efficiency of the struggle against terrorism with the UN’s leading role, the foreign minister said.

"We stand consistently for raising the efficiency of international anti-terror cooperation with the UN’s central and coordinating role on the basis of international law and without double standards," Lavrov said.

"We consider it principally important to fulfill all UN Security Council counter-terror resolutions and ensure the strict work of monitoring mechanisms, which were created in compliance with these resolutions. Simultaneously, it is important to continue destroying military and economic potential of terrorist organizations and countering terrorism financing," the Russian foreign minister said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted the importance of countering the radicalization of the population.

Read also

Russian top official: Jabhat al-Nusra’s renaming didn’t make it moderate opposition
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
Jebhat al-Nusra militants sustain serious losses — Russian Defense Ministry
Russia alarmed by Jabhat al-Nusra’s refusal to leave Aleppo — Lavrov
Moscow says Nusra Front will face 'unpleasant consequences' if they do not leave Aleppo

"This is yet another principally important task - to take more decisive measures in the struggle against the spread of terrorist ideology, in the struggle against the population’s radicalization," Lavrov said, adding that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on countering terrorist and extremist ideologies.

"We count on coordination with Arab friends on this issue. We are convinced that representatives of traditional religious confessions are the key allies of all the states in countering the spread of terrorist ideology, in the efforts to prevent the radicalization of the population," Lavrov said.

Ceasefire does not apply to the terrorist organizations Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, he went on.

"We proceed from the assumption that the cessation of hostilities does not apply to the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, whatever they may be called. Al-Nusra has changed its name again," Lavrov said. "That was clearly confirmed at a meeting in Astana. I do know that this is also the position of the League of Arab States and in that respect we present a common front."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Abe says Russia’s military presence on Kuril Islands does not hamper peace treaty talks
2
Russia’s OSCE envoy says Kiev’s actions in Donbass violate Minsk agreements
3
Russian top diplomat stresses civilians’ safety must be ensured during Mosul liberation
4
Poroshenko ordered to attack when he realized that his foreign policy failed - DPR
5
Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media
6
Lavrov holding meeting with Yemen’s foreign minister in Abu Dhabi
7
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
TOP STORIES
Реклама