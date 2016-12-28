Turkey has evidence of US-led coalition support to Islamic State – president

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/ Turkey has “confirmed evidence” of US-led coalition’s support to terrorist groups, including the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“They give support to terrorist groups including Daesh (Islamic State), YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units), PYD (Democratic Union Party). It's very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos," Iran’s Press TV quoted Erdogan as saying during a press conference Tuesday.

Erdogan’s announcement came just a day after former US Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein accused Washington of supporting terrorist groups when it serves its interests.

A US Department of State spokesman, Mark Toner, strongly rejected the accusations as having "no basis for truth."

"I don’t think anyone could look at our actions on the ground leading the coalition in northern Syria, in Iraq and say anything other than that we’re 100% behind the defeat, destruction of Daesh, and even beyond Syria and Iraq, seeing its networks dismantled, destroyed around the region - or outside of the region around the world," Toner said.

The spokesman added that the United States is "working constructively with Turkey to lead those efforts."

"Turkey is playing a part and we have constant dialogue and discussion with Turkey about how we can better leverage both of our efforts," he said.