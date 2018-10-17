Explosion at Crimean college

An explosion rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on October 17, leaving at least 18 people dead and scores of others injured

A total of thirty one survivors of Wednesday’s explosion may have to be evacuated to hospitals in Simferopol and Krasnodar, Crimea’s catastrophe medicine center told TASS, adding that six of them were in serious condition.

"Ninety two beds are ready at Crimea’s republican hospitals. Thirty one people may need evacuation," the center’s spokesman said.

Several hospitals in the Krasnodar Territory are ready to accommodate those injured, but whether they will be taken there depends on the patients’ wounds and condition. Lists of the injured are being checked.

Kerch’s vital facilities have been placed on high alert, while other educational institutions have suspended their work, the city’s deputy mayor told TASS.

"All of the city’s socially vital facilities have been placed on high alert," Dilyaver Melgaziev said, adding that bomb experts were working at the college, while other educational institutions had suspended their operation.

A source in the emergency services explained to TASS that the high alert mode means that access to those facilities was restricted, identification checks along with other security measures were beefed up. Each institution has laid down its own approach to responding to such incidents. According to the source, schools, kindergartens, hospitals and similar institutions are defined as socially vital facilities.

Egypt offers sincere condolences to Russia over the tragedy in Kerch.

"First of all, I would like to express sincere sympathy from myself and on behalf of the Egyptians to Russia and its people over this tragic incident," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

A senior who was attending that college went on a shooting spree and then killed himself, spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko says.

Specialists have found an explosive device in the Kerch college and are now studying it, spokesman for the National Anti-Terror Committee Andrei Przhezdomsky said.

"Bomb technicians are working at the scene. They are examining the explosive device that was found," the spokesman said.

The motives and causes of the blast will be thoroughly investigated and the results of this effort will be reported to the public, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday.

"The motives and theories of this tragedy are thoroughly investigated," Putin said. "The public will be informed about the results of this effort by the law enforcement agencies and special services," he said.

"The suspected attacker shot himself. He was a fourth year student of that college. His body was found in the library on the second floor," Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov said.

A makeshift explosive device went off in the building of a polytechnic college on Wednesday. According to the latest reports the blast killed 18 and injured more than 40 others. A criminal case over an act of terrorism has been opened.

Traffic in the area has been restricted. Security services responsible for the transport safety of the Crimean Bridge have been alerted. Security in Crimea has been tightened.

A suspected perpetrator of the terror attack acted on his own, Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov told TASS.

"The attacker acted alone, there is no other data," Aksyonov said, adding that this is a local citizen, who studied at the technical college.

According to the law enforcement agencies, the shooter is an 18-year-old student of the college, who later committed suicide.

"Eighteen people have been killed and 47 are wounded," says Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is sending several helicopters and an Ilyushin-76 transport plane with psychologists and rescuers on board to Crimea, the ministry’s press-service has told TASS.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed condolences to Russia over the tragedy in Kerch, he said at a meeting with Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika in Belgrade.

"Just three minutes ago I received information about what happened in Kerch in Russia. I offer deepest condolences on my own behalf and on behalf of all Serbian people." Vucic said.

The death toll in the Kerch college blast on Wednesday has risen to 18 and more than 40 others have been wounded.

The situation in Crimea’s Kerch is calm after the deadly blast at a college, Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov says.

The blast was caused by an unidentified explosive device, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee says.

The explosion at the Kerch Politechnic College has killed 13 people, while 50 others were injured, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko informed TASS.

