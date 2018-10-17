Putin orders law enforcement agencies to establish cause of Crimean blast

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) and investigators, to take steps to establish the causes of a blast at a Crimean college on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president has ordered the Federal Security Service, other agencies and investigative bodies to take urgent steps to establish the causes of the accident," Peskov said.

"We are expecting information on this from the competent bodies."