Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 16:25 UTC+3 SOCHI

The criminal case was initially opened into the attack

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The motives and causes of the blast at Crimea’s Kerch college will be thoroughly investigated and the results of this effort will be reported to the public, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday.

More news on
CRIMEA COLLEGE ATTACK
© Ekaterina Keizo/TASS

Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student

Crimean college attack

Atmosphere calm in Kerch despite deadly college blast, says Crimean leader

"The motives and theories of this tragedy are thoroughly investigated," Putin said. "The public will be informed about the results of this effort by the law enforcement agencies and special services," he said. "Now it is clear that this is a crime."

"Several hours ago a tragic event occurred in Russia, in the city of Kerch. People died and many are wounded after an explosive device went off," the president said. Putin offered condolences to the relatives of victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "We will make every effort for that," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, 18 people were killed and another 47 were wounded at the Kerch technical college when a senior who was attending that college went on a shooting spree. Six people are in critical condition, the emergency medicine center said. The shooter committed suicide.

The criminal case was initially opened into a terrorist attack, but later a criminal investigation into murder was launched.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Blast at Crimean college
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimean college attack
2
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
3
Crimean college shooter opened gunfire after explosion rocked building
4
Crimean college attacker had no criminal records, republic’s head says
5
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
6
Saakashvili approved preparations for attempt to kill Patarkatsishvili, prosecutors say
7
Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT